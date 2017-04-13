Counseling available during Virginia Tech April 16th Day of Remembrance

BLACKSBURG (WSLS 10) – There will be special counseling available as events mark the tenth anniversary of April 16th. Virginia Tech has counseling for faculty, staff and students. The counseling center is open extended hours this weekend and staff will be available at different events.

“People experienced this in different ways. There are some folks that continues year to year and sometimes even day today to notice the things that are different in their world and sort of reflect on that and others that have wanted to try and move on with their professional life and personal life. I think it’s understandable either way,” said Gerard Lawson, VT Associate Professor of Counselor Education who adds this brings up memories and feelings for the entire community.

He suggests the following:

-Pay attention to things that are unusual experiences for you day to day

-You may have difficulty sleeping or focusing at work and Lawson says that’s pretty normal

-Use your support system around you by staying connected

Although most students weren’t on campus 10 years ago, they are connected through friends and family and hundreds turn out for events.

“it’s just surprising to me that it is so much a part of their experience to even if they were not directly here or directly impacted by it that they recognize the importance of it, they recognize the importance of remembering the lives that were lost and continuing that legacy forward,” said Lawson.

More information from Virginia Tech:

Cook Counseling Center will be open on Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for all Virginia Tech students. In addition, two Cook Counseling Center staff members will be located on the Drillfield on Saturday during the 3.2 Mile Run in Remembrance and community picnic, and Sunday until the conclusion of the candlelight vigil.

Virginia Tech employees are invited to come to Room F in the Donaldson-Brown Graduate Life Center for remembrance and quiet reflection. The room will be open Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will have areas for quiet reflection and to leave written thoughts and creative images. A Hokie Wellness staff member and counselor from the Employee Assistance Program will be present throughout the day. Refreshments, coffee, and tea will be served.

In addition to those from Cook Counseling Center, mental health counselors from community agencies will be on campus Friday through Sunday. Counselors will wear maroon credential holders that will identify them as counseling support, and they will rotate through areas with events or gatherings.

On Friday, counselors will be on campus from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., on Sunday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., and at both midnight candle ceremonies.

For more information on the 2017 Day of Remembrance, visit the We Remember website.

Those in the university community who may wish assistance or desire counseling support may contact: