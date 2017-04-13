App helping increase safety on, around Averett University campus

DANVILLE (WSLS 10) – An app co-created by a survivor of the Virginia Tech shooting is now helping increase campus security at Averett University.

It’s called Livesafe and allows people to report tips and incidents that happen on or around campus.

The app also has a feature that allows users to request someone to track them.

If something happens to them, someone else will know exactly where they are.

The university’s marketing and communication director, Cassie Jones, said it’s very popular at colleges and universities across the country.

“Whether you see someone drinking alcohol or vandalism or even a car accident, any of these things are different sorts of tips that they can submit directly through the app,” Jones explained.

While the app is currently up and running, the university has not made a huge push yet to make students aware of it but plans to start heavily marketing the app to students this fall.