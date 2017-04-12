Woman says Biggs exhibited erratic behavior months before standoff

CHRISTIANSBURG (WSLS 10) – We’re learning more about events that led up to Steve Biggs’ standoff with officers Tuesday morning.

A 23-year-old woman who lived below him filed a protective order against Biggs in March.

That woman and her roommate are speaking out about a man they say had underlying issues.

The two women lived below Biggs in an apartment for several months.

During that time, one woman, Rachel Waltz, claims Biggs developed a romantic infatuation with her.

She says it was his behavior that ultimately drove her to turn to police for help.

“We didn’t want any of this to happen, we didn’t want anything bad to happen to anyone,” said Waltz’s roommate, Moriah Watts.

Watts says, several months ago, Biggs’ behavior began to concern them.

“He had a lot of strong feelings towards Rachel, and Rachel obviously didn’t feel the same and we just really didn’t know what to do so we did the only thing that we could, and that was to call the police and let them know what was going on,” said Watts.

Waltz chose to file a protective order on March 8th against Biggs.

In that document, Waltz claimed Biggs had “always been obsessive towards” her, and texted her demeaning messages.

“When I went to court was when i kind of told the judge that i just didn’t think he was in the right mental state of mind,” said Waltz.

Biggs filed a motion two days later to have the protective order dissolved, saying the filing “was made to discredit and undermine my standing professionally and in the community”, but three days later, a judge turned Biggs’ motion down.

Watts says they stopped hearing from Biggs after that, but decided they would also move out of their apartment on March 31st.

“We just didn’t feel safe with what was going on and like she said, we moved and after that we kind of just thought that everything was going to stop, up until last night,” said Watts.

Watts says that night was the first time she and Waltz had heard from Biggs since the protective order was filed.

“He messaged me on Facebook, then he texted her, and that’s when I made the 911 call,” said Watts.

Watts says Biggs told them he was going to kill himself.

After a standoff with police, Biggs shot himself in the head, and is now in critical condition.

Watts and Waltz say they hope Biggs can make a full recovery.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to Steve and his family,” said Waltz.

Biggs is still being treated for his injuries at this time at Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Both Waltz and Watts say they spent the day there Tuesday trying to get updates on his condition.

At last check, he was listed as critical.