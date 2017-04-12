What’s News Today for Wednesday, April 12, 2017

ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – Governor Terry McAuliffe is making an economic development announcement in Dublin this morning off Lina Lane. We’ll be following this announcement on the WSLS 10 mobile news app.

Senator Mark Warner will talk about what’s happening in Washington and get ideas about the regional business climate this afternoon for members of the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance. You must be registered to attend.

The Danville Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) holds a public hearing from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Danville Regional Airport to get input on transportation improvement projects over the next four years. It includes Danville, Pittsylvania County and VDOT. For more information about the MPO and to view the draft FY 2018-21 TIP document please visit the Danville MPO section on the website http://www.wppdc.org

Five Virginia Tech students teams compete for thousands of dollars in Global Entrepreneurship Challenge Semifinals. They will present business concepts to a panel of local business leaders. Ideas include clothing to keep extremities up to three times as warm as today’s best insulation, technology for operating rooms that don’t have pulse oximeters, a college scholarship database program and more.

The Roanoke Regional Chamber and Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association will talk about the options to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act today. Healthcare and policy experts will be on hand to provide an update on the various federal healthcare reform proposals. Attendees will have the opportunity to share experiences navigating the healthcare system and ideas to make the system work better for business. Your input will be shared with Virginia’s congressional leaders as they consider how to address the future of the nation’s healthcare framework.

Tonight one teacher will win the Golden Apple Award being recognized as for their teaching excellence in Roanoke County Schools. The teacher will also get a car to use for a year as a winner. Barbara McGrath, a biology and ecology teacher at William Byrd High School won last year.