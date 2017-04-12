WATCH: President Trump and NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg hold joint news conference

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg are scheduled to hold a joint news conference.
The conference is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.
The two met together before the news conference on Wednesday afternoon.
