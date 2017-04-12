Virginia repays $7.1M to DOJ to settle food stamp errors

By Published:

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Virginia has agreed to repay $7.1 million to the federal government for manipulating error rates in determining eligibility for food stamps under the Supplementary Nutrition Assistance Program.

News outlets report the Department of Justice has reached a settlement with the Virginia Department of Social Services on Monday.

According to court documents, the department employed Julie Osnes in 2010 to lower its SNAP benefits determination error rate. The settlement says Osnes accomplished this by training workers to use any means necessary to prove benefit were correct rather than fixing the error. When employees couldn’t prove the errors were correct they were told to drop the case.

The DOJ says in 2015, the state had taken some corrective actions, including ending the methods devised by Julie Osnes Consulting.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

WSLS 10 may allow you to upload, post, transmit or otherwise provide content to WSLS 10, including, but not limited to, photos, video, audio, comments, articles, blogs, forums and any other such communication in which you provide content to the Web site ("User Content"). You agree that you are solely responsible for your communications and any content you provide. Read full terms and conditions of use by clicking here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s