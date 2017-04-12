Southside organization not phased by low interest in addiction documentary

MARTINSVILLE (WSLS 10) – People had an opportunity on Wednesday to see a documentary aimed at helping combat opioid and heroin abuse in Martinsville and Henry County.

The documentary was shown at 11:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.

It’s called “Anonymous People” and features former addicts telling their stories.

Piedmont Community Services hosted the event in hopes of encouraging people locally get help.

Program manager Lisa Smith said while the level of interest in the documentary has been low, it won’t stop her from trying to raise awareness about the seriousness of the issue.

“I’ll just keep on offering it, where people can come and see it. I’ll give out copies of the video. I’ve gotten the okay to do that, to different church groups and organizations. So, I’m just persistent,” Smith explained.

In January, the Martinsville-Henry County area was ranked as the worst in the state for opioid and heroin overdoses.

In February though, thanks in large part to the efforts of the opioid task force created by the police department, the area dropped to 11th.