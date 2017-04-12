Roanoke County teacher wins Golden Apple award and car

ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – A Roanoke County teacher drove away with a brand new car Wednesday night after being recognized for her efforts in the classroom.

The Roanoke County Schools Education Foundation hosted the 14th Annual Golden Apple Award reception.

Dozens of teachers were recognized for their excellence in the classroom across the district; however, Tracy Broughman was named the 2017 Golden Apple winner.

She is a first-grade teacher at Mount Pleasant Elementary School and has 20 years under her belt.

Broughman not only walks away with $3,000, but use of a brand new Subaru Outback for one year from First Team Auto.

“I didn’t even tell my husband I was going to come tonight and so he’s going to be a little surprised when I come home in a car,” explained Broughman.

Teachers Erin Edmondson, April Griffin, Kelsey Bibee and Rebecca Bays were also recognized as Apple Award winners.