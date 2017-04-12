Peacemakers hold grand opening for new facility

ROANOKE – A group of men and women hoping to decrease crime in Roanoke are celebrating a new facility which will help them reach their goal.

Roanoke’s Peacemakers held a grand opening at the old Fire Station No. 9 on 24th Street on Wednesday morning.

The group is made up of trained community members who focus on high-crime areas, working to make the community safer.

Members specialize in conflict resolution and patrol the streets to help de-escalate conflicts.

“They’re not a vigilante group. They’re not police officers. They’re just having a presence in the community to assure our citizens they’re watching out, they want to be sure their safety is important,” said BLANK.

The Peacemakers hope a community presence will make others feel safe.

