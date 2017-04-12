Officials: Christiansburg town manager dies after self-inflicted gunshot wound

CHRISTIANSBURG (WSLS 10) – Town manager Steve Biggs passed away Wednesday morning according to Christiansburg officials.

The town says he died at 3:41 a.m.

Assistant Town Manager Randy Wingfield, who is serving as interim town manager, sent the following comments to all staff via email:

I was proud to have worked for Steve, and I learned much from him in terms of leadership, team building and public outreach. He has laid a solid foundation for the Town to use and built momentum that we can rightfully continue in his honor. I want to thank staff for all of the support you have shown. I also want you to know that Town Council fully supports staff going forward. We will get through this difficult time and have a better tomorrow in part because of the focus and direction of Steve.

Mayor Mike Barber issued the following statement this morning:

Town Council and I are heartbroken this morning to learn of Steve’s passing. We met last night in a closed session to begin the healing process together and discuss the direction of the Town moving forward. We are confident in the leadership of Randy Wingfield, who is now serving as interim town manager, and of the leadership of all of our department heads. Steve leaves behind a progressive and proactive legacy, and we will work hard to honor and build upon all that he started. Town Council and I are keeping Steve’s family and friends in our thoughts and prayers.