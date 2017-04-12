McAuliffe announces 145 new jobs coming to Pulaski County

DUBLIN (WSLS 10) – 145 jobs are coming to Pulaski County as Grupo Phoenix expands for the third time.

The announcement was made this morning.

The company makes packaging containers for the food and beverage industry.

It will invest more than $48 million dollars to expand its manufacturing operation Phoenix Packaging Operations.

Virginia successfully competed against Arizona and Mexico for the project.

Governor McAuliffe met with the Grupo Phoenix leadership during an August 2016 trade and marketing mission to Colombia.

Grupo Phoenix established its first U.S. manufacturing facility in Pulaski County in 2010.

This project brings its investment to more than $100 million and a total of 585 new jobs.