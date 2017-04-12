Mark Warner speaks on Russia investigation

LYNCHBURG (WSLS 10) – U.S. Senator Mark Warner was in Lynchburg Wednesday.

Among the issues discussed was his work as the chair of the committee investigating Russian meddling in the U.S. presidential election last year.

Warner called his work on the committee the most important job he’s had as a senator.

He says after months of investigating, he can say as a fact that Russia had more than a thousand paid internet trolls releasing fake news before election day to sway voters.

But he says what’s more disturbing are the connections to the White House.

“Unfortunately, we’ve seen a lot of folks affiliated with the president who, serious questions have been asked. The National Security Advisor had to resign because he didn’t disclose his ties with Russians, the Attorney General had to recuse himself. The FBI Director has said there are investigations going on. What I want to do is we’ve got to resolve this, because we’ve got to either one, remove this cloud that is over the administration, or two, continue to follow the intel wherever it leads,” said Warner.

In a comment about Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s visit to the Kremlin Wednesday, Warner says he supports maintaining a relationship, but hopes the White House stands firm in its condemnation of Russia’s support of the Assad regime in Syria.