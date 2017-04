LYNCHBURG – Due to a waterline break in Lynchburg, a portion of the city will be using the James River as a water source until the break is repaired.

The break is from the Pedlar Reservoir and businesses in the affected area have been notified.

Water customers may not notice any change in their water for several days.

The city says it will alert the public when the repairs are complete and have returned to the Pedlar Reservoir water source.