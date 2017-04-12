Lynchburg business owners talk tax concerns with Mark Warner

LYNCHBURG (WSLS 10) – Senator Mark Warner was in Lynchburg Wednesday and hear concerns from business owners.

One of the main points of discussion at the meeting was how steep federal taxes are keeping small businesses from getting ahead in cities like Lynchburg.

Tarsha Joyner said her business, Mrs. Joy’s Absolutely Fabulous Treats, is less than a year old and it has not been easy.

“I’m unable to pay full-time employees because i can’t afford to pay benefits, so i have to juggle part-time employees,” said Joyner.

Joyner said she cannot afford benefits because of the extra tax burden put on businesses by Obamacare.

She brought her concerns to Senator Mark Warner Monday.

Warner admitted there are inefficiencies in the law, but blames heavy taxes on small businesses on big companies finding loopholes.

“When he came back with the fact that larger businesses are able to park their money overseas and only want to pay 10 percent, and i’m thinking 39 percent for me, that’s a large part of the money that we take in, and i don’t feel that it is fair for the large businesses to be able to have their money while we still have to take what little bit we make and pay the taxes fairly,” said Joyner.

In addition, the city is proposing to increase taxes on meals and lodging this year, as well as on real estate.

Joyner says those taxes are why Lynchburg is struggling to revitalize downtown.

“There’s no wonder that businesses fold in the first year. i’m not saying that’s what i’m going to do, i’m just saying there’s no wonder. when you get taxed to death, it’s hard to keep on top of things,” said Joyner

WSLS spoke to one man who said there may be a way to revitalize downtown without federal support.

The idea is an affordable grocery store in the downtown area and a survey says people want it.

“We have almost 600 responses to that, which clearly say that they’re willing to support a grocery store downtown, that they want reasonable prices, that they want fresh food,” said Dr. Robert Brennan, who is a member of the Lynchburg Food Desert Sub-Committee.

Brennan said the project could be done with purely local support.

“A grocery store downtown would provide jobs, would provide support for the downtown area, so we hope to go to city council, we hope to go to some other non-profits. we kind of want this to be a community-driven program,” said Brennan.

The Food Desert Sub-Committee will be hosting another meeting Thursday at the Amazing Grace Baptist Church at 6 p.m.

Meanwhile, City Council is still considering whether or not to raise taxes on small businesses this year in the Hill City.