Liberty commit Brendan Newton among local athletes signing letters of intent

ROANOKE – It was a special day for many athletes throughout our area, singing onto play sports at the collegiate level. One player was sought out by multiple schools, but signed with Liberty University.

Faith Christian’s Brendan Newton is 7’2″, he was a four year started for the Warriors basketbal team and averaged a double-double in his final season, 20 points and 15 rebounds. He was also a McDonalds All-American nominee this year. He’s excited to be part of the Flames’ basketball program.

“I’ve just had a spiritual calling about Liberty, I feel like I’ve visited other schools and I just didn’t feel I had the same kind of sense of family I did at Liberty. I feel like it’s a Christian University, they want you to succeed academically as well as athletically so that just the biggest part for me to have both sides of the spectrum filled right there.,” said Newton.

A slew of athletes at Christiansburg High School signed to play at the next level, 13 students to be exact.

Baseball players John Tuck, Alex Perkins, Alex Hylton and Nick Meadows are all heading to Bluefield College. Tyler Kuchan will run cross county at William & Mary. Maddie Padgett will run track for Roanoke College. Hunter Bolen is headed to Virginia Tech to wrestle, while Gage Levine will take the mats at VMI. On the gridiron, Quinton Clayborne will play for Virginia State and Alec Henderson will go o Concord. Peyton King will play volleyball for Lynchburg College. Adam Anker will golf for Roanoke College and Jesse Burleson will play softball for Winthrop University.

“Lot of smart intelligent student athletes here and to have a class of 13 going off to the next level to pursue their dreams is very special for Christiansburg high school, the community, school board office, administration. It’s a great reflection of all of us,” said Christiansburg’s Athletic Director James Woods.

Blacksburg High School’s Jordan Shockley is a senior football player who is heading to Bluefield College. Shockley helped the Bruins to a 2016 state championship.

Roanoke Catholic had three sign, Jemel Tyree will play football at Averett University. KK Sharkley will play volleyball at Roanoke College and Lucas Myers will continue his basketball career at Belmont Abbey College.