Campbell County deputies looking for three suspects after home invasion

CAMPBELL COUNTY (WSLS 10) – The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a vehicle and three suspects in relation to a home invasion.

Deputies say it happened in the Whitestone Drive area on June 29, 2016, between 10 and 11:30 pm.

The three suspects are described as black men.

Deputies say the vehicle is a GMC {Suburban size) XL, between the years of 1999 through 2004, with barn doors on the rear. It has an off color drivers side fender.

If you have any information you are asked to contact the Campbell County Sheriff’ s Office at 434-332-9574 or CrimeStoppers at 1- 888-798-5900.