Blue Oyster Cult to headline Roanoke’s Festival in the Park

ROANOKE – Preparations are underway for the 49th annual Festival in the Park.

On Wednesday, Skip Brown, the event’s CEO, announced the popular band Blue Oyster Cult will be the headliner.

The group will take the stage at Elmwood Park on Saturday, May 27.

Keeping with tradition, 1964 the Tribute will close out the event a day later.

Thousands of people are expected to flood the park and organizers said there will be activities for everyone.

“We are a destination festival. They come here for this. It’s family-friendly, it’s $5, there is something there for every age group from the tiniest of tiny babies to grown-up rock-and-rollers like me,” said Brown.

There will be some new additions this year, including pony rides, a petting zoo and a cool zone misting station.

Festival in the Park runs from May 26-28.

Button prices are $5 a day or $10 for the whole weekend.