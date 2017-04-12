Bill would force schools to leave leagues that boycott state

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Some lawmakers want to make North Carolina’s public colleges leave their athletic conferences if those leagues boycott the state.

A House bill filed this week and sponsored by four Republicans would require schools in the University of North Carolina system to begin the withdrawal process from their conferences if the organizations enact a future boycott.

Both North Carolina and N.C. State are charter members of the Atlantic Coast Conference. That league pulled 10 neutral-site championships from the state for the 2016-17 academic year in response to a law that limited protections for LGBT people.

After that law was rolled back late last month, the ACC said it would again consider North Carolina sites to host events.

