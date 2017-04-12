Albemarle County man charged with attempted abduction

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WSLS 10) – A Charlottesville man is expected in court this morning on attempted abduction charges.

Police say David Munoz-Perez tried to take a child from a playground Monday.

The staff at Saint Mark Lutheran Preschool saw a man reach over a fence and to try to grab one of the children.

He ran off when an employee yelled at him.

Police later arrested the 46-year-old at a nearby convenience store.

They say the staff’s quick thinking helped the situation from getting worse.

Charlottesville Police Captain Victor Mitchell said,”The most important thing is just to be aware of your surroundings, and of course know where your kids are. This happened at an area where they were supervised, and luckily one of the employees saw that this was about to occur and yelled out which caused the suspect to flee.”

Munoz-Perez is currently being held in the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.

