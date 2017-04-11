What’s News Today: April 11, 2017

(WSLS 10) – A group of Virginia Tech musicians will perform today at Carnegie Hall in New York. Fifty-seven members of the Wind Ensemble and 108 members of the Combined Choirs will take to the stage tonight at 8 p.m. The group will perform a new piece, composed by Dwight Bigler, director of choral activities. He wrote “Three Appalachian Songs,” based on fold songs traditionally associated with the region.

Franklin County Sheriff Bill Overton holds a town Hall event tonight in Rocky Mount. Sheriff Overton held a similar meeting last week in Snow Creek to address an increase in break-ins. He is expected to make a few opening remarks, talking about his vision for the office, before then taking questions. Tonight’s meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Pigg River Community Building.

A public input meeting takes place this afternoon about Danville’s Bike and Pedestrian Study for the River District. Staff will set up displays and maps, showing recommendations to improve safety for bicyclists and pedestrians. The meeting runs from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. today at the Pepsi Building.

More meetings take place today about the proposed Mountain Valley Pipeline and its impact on the community. At noon, the Blue Ridge Environmental Defense League will hold a news conference on Bent Mountain to talk about how the pipeline would impact historic resources and streams. Then at 6 p.m., people will gather in Giles County as Preserve Giles County and Preserve Newport Historic Properties will talk about recent route changes, and how to protect water, safety and property rights.

The Wythe County Board of Supervisors holds a public hearing at its meeting tonight about moving a voting precinct. The county is proposing to moving the Rural Retreat precinct from the fire department to the community center. The Electoral Board says the move is necessary in order to provide greater handicap accessibility.

New River Community College holds the second of four forums as it looks for a new president. The forum begins at 11 a.m. at the school’s New River Valley Mall campus. Additional forums take place on the 20th and 21st.

Virginia Senator Tim Kaine continues his tour of Southwest Virginia. Today he will visit Goodyear’s plant in Danville and attend a workforce and economic development tour and forum. Kaine will also stop at the Museum of Natural History in Martinsville. He will makes stops in Franklin County and Roanoke tomorrow.

Veterans resource groups will be at Radford University today. Nearly a dozen groups will be there to talk about their services, including counseling services and benefits. The groups will set up from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Hurlburt Student Center.

Eleventh grade students will take part today in a Reality Store. Students will be given an occupation where they earn a salary and then must decide how that money is spent, given different family scenarios.