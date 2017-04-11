Two-year-old girl dies in Henry County ATV crash

HENRY COUNTY (WSLS 10) – A 2-year-old girl is dead after an ATV crash in Bassett on Monday afternoon, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 12:02 p.m., dispatch received a call about an ATV crash in the 100 block of Meadow Green Drive in Bassett.

The sheriff’s office responded to the scene and found that a 42-year-old man, who lived at the address, was driving an ATV with a 2-year-old girl aboard when the ATV was going up an embankment and then flipped over onto the operator and child at the time of the accident.

The Henry County Department of Public Safety, AirCare flight medics and deputies attempted life-saving measures. The girl was transported by rescue squad to the Memorial Hospital of Martinsville & Henry County where she was pronounced dead.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for the Western District of Virginia will be performing an autopsy today to determine the manner and cause of death.

Anyone with information about her death is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751.