ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – Today is National Pet Day!

It’s a day that encourages us to give some special attention to pets who may be in need of some extra attention, such a those whose owners are recovering from an illness and those who are living in shelters and still awaiting their forever home.

According to data from the latest pet owners survey by the American Pet Products Association, 81 percent of pet owners are aware that owning a pet can be beneficial to their own health.

