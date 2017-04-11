Surveillance camera catches gun store smash-and-grab robbery

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. (WSLS 10) – A camera caught the moment when a Florida gun store became a target for thieves.

Early Sunday morning, a blue Toyota Tundra barreled through the Sunshine State Armory gun store.

The video shows the vehicle back out of the store and three men wearing hoodies run into the store.

They start smashing display cases and grabbing weapons and ammunition as quickly as possible.

One man is seen running out of the store with several long guns.

The store is still boarded up and there is still a whole lot of cleaning up to do.

Investigators say they have some leads in this crime, but residents in the area are stunned and frightened.