Students release trout into the Roanoke River after studying them for 6 months

ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – There are some new trout in the Roanoke River near Wasena Park. Roanoke Valley Christian, Fishburn Park and Community School raised fingerling trout from eggs for the last six months. The students do water analysis, chart data, growth and then release them. They learn about life cycles, the food chain, land casting and fishing.

“I was happy for them but I was also sad because we won’t have trout anymore but will get some more next year so I’m happy for that,” said Evalyn Williams, a 4th grade Community School student.

“They have grown to love these trout. They have actually named some of them, they have different characteristics so it’s a big day for them to be able to let them live and release them in their natural habitat,” said Karen Childres, Community School teacher.

Teachers hope they get the life long lesson of taking care of the environment. The program is sponsored by Trout Unlimited and there will be more releases in Boteteourt County this week.