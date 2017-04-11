Sen. Tim Kaine tours Danville Goodyear plant, talks expansion, safety

DANVILLE (WSLS 10) – Virginia U.S. Senator Tim Kaine is continuing his tour of Southwest Virginia.

On Tuesday, he toured Danville’s Goodyear plant and spoke about the safety violations and helping the plant do more business with the military.

The media was not allowed on the tour of the plant, but afterward, the Kaine said the tour was very beneficial and he is confident the plant will continue to be a major part of the economy in Southside.

Danville’s Goodyear plant does a lot of business with the Army and the Air Force, but not nearly as much with the Navy. That was the focus of Tuesday’s tour at the plant.

“The Navy uses a different purchasing method and we were talking about that; getting some questions answered,” Kaine explained.

He also said he is concerned that President Trump’s proposed cuts to the U.S. Department of Labor could negatively impact programs that help train people for jobs like those at the plant.

As for the safety concerns at the plant, he believes the deal between the plant and the state for the plant to pay nearly $2 million is having a positive impact.

“I am impressed, based on the visit today, that the commitment to safety seems very, very strong here,” said Kaine.

On Wednesday, the senator will be in Roanoke.

Kaine also toured the Regional Center for Advanced Technology and Training and the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research.

