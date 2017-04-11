Roanoke man faces indecent exposure and other charges after Blacksburg incident

BLACKSBURG (WSLS 10) – Blacksburg police arrested a 48-year-old Roanoke man on multiple charges related to inappropriate behavior on Tuesday.

The police department received a complaint in reference to an indecent exposure incident in the 1500 block of South Main Street.

Police arrested John Darrell Willard and charged him with indecent exposure, actual or simulated act of masturbation and obstruction of justice. All three charges are Class 1 misdemeanors, and if convicted, each charge carries up to a year in jail and a fine of up to $2,500.

As a precaution, the department did request that surrounding schools and daycare facilities to move their students inside until Willard was taken into custody.

Willard is currently being held at the Montgomery County Jail without a bond.