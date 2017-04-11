Roanoke County road closed after truck carrying tar crashes

ROANOKE COUNTY (WSLS 10) – Roanoke County police say a truck carrying hundreds of gallons of biodegradable tar crashed on Tuesday afternoon.

At about 1:51 p.m., police responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 6400 block of North Barrens Road.

Police say the truck, which was carrying 900 gallons of biodegradable tar, ran off the road hit a ditch and overturned.

North Barrens Road, between Barrens Road and Garrett Lane, has been blocked off due the crash.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

It is unknown at this time if alcohol/drugs are a factor in the incident, according to police.