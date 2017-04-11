Roanoke Blacksburg Regional Airport installs new jet bridges

By Published: Updated:

ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – The Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport is installing the first of several new jet bridges.

Currently, there are four bridges connecting airport terminals to the plane.

The airport is also receiving an additional bridge, bringing its total number to five.

“The bridges have outlived their useful life. This will be much more convenient for the passengers, so they’ll be out of the weather when they board. It also has preconditioned air, so what that means is, the airplane doesn’t have to sit there with the engine running,” said Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport Executive Director Tim Bradshaw.

Bradshaw said the remaining new jet bridges will be installed during the next several weeks.

The new jet bridges are funded through a $4.2 million federal grant from the Federal Aviation Administration.

WSLS 10 may allow you to upload, post, transmit or otherwise provide content to WSLS 10, including, but not limited to, photos, video, audio, comments, articles, blogs, forums and any other such communication in which you provide content to the Web site ("User Content"). You agree that you are solely responsible for your communications and any content you provide. Read full terms and conditions of use by clicking here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s