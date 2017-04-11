Man charged with malicious wounding after woman’s death in Lexington

LEXINGTON (WSLS 10) – Lexington Police arrested a man in connection to a woman’s death.

Police say it happened on Monday when the Lexington Fire Department and Lexington Police Department responded to the 200 block of Maury Street for a report of an unresponsive woman. She was unable to be revived.

During the investigation, police arrested Martin Luther Nicholas and charged him with one count of malicious wounding and one count of domestic assault and battery.

Detectives from the Lexington Police Department were assisted on scene by personnel from the Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia State Police.

Nicholas is being held at Rockbridge County Regional Jail, and the incident is still under investigation.