Daytime Kitchen: Bourbon Blackberry Crepes

Chef Ted Polfelt stops in from 419 West with a delicious recipe for Bourbon Blackberry Crepes– perfect for your Easter Brunch.

Bourbon Blackberry crepes
2 eggs
3/4 c milk
1/2 c water
1 c AP flour
3 T butter melted
2 oz. sugar
Blend 15 seconds. Butter a non stick skillet and cook on one side until the sides curl and flip. Repeat with remainder of batter.

Bourbon Blackberry Compote
1 pint blackberries
1/2 c sugar
2 oz bourbon zest and juice 1 lemon
TT salt
4 oz. water
Cornstarch slurry if necessary
Combine and cook to consistency

