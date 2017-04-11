Daytime Kitchen: Bourbon Blackberry Crepes

Chef Ted Polfelt stops in from 419 West with a delicious recipe for Bourbon Blackberry Crepes– perfect for your Easter Brunch.

Bourbon Blackberry crepes

2 eggs

3/4 c milk

1/2 c water

1 c AP flour

3 T butter melted

2 oz. sugar

Blend 15 seconds. Butter a non stick skillet and cook on one side until the sides curl and flip. Repeat with remainder of batter.

Bourbon Blackberry Compote

1 pint blackberries

1/2 c sugar

2 oz bourbon zest and juice 1 lemon

TT salt

4 oz. water

Cornstarch slurry if necessary

Combine and cook to consistency