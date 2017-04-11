Daytime Kitchen: Bourbon Blackberry Crepes

Chef Ted Polfelt stops in from 419 West with a delicious recipe for Bourbon Blackberry Crepes– perfect for your Easter Brunch.
Bourbon Blackberry crepes
2 eggs
3/4 c milk
1/2 c water
1 c AP flour
3 T butter melted
2 oz. sugar
Blend 15 seconds. Butter a non stick skillet and cook on one side until the sides curl and flip. Repeat with remainder of batter.
Bourbon Blackberry Compote
1 pint blackberries
1/2 c sugar
2 oz bourbon zest and juice 1 lemon
TT salt
4 oz. water
Cornstarch slurry if necessary
Combine and cook to consistency