Crews responding to fire at Blacksburg business
BLACKSBURG (WSLS 10) – Fire crews are responding to a fire at Auto Master Tire and Service Center in Blacksburg.
Blacksburg Volunteer Rescue has taken one person to the hospital.
Stay with WSLS 10 for more on this developing story.