Christiansburg Town Manager hospitalized with self-inflicted gunshot wound

CHRISTIANSBURG (WSLS 10) – Virginia State Police say Christiansburg Town Manager Steve Biggs has been hospitalized after shooting himself.

Police say at about 12:07 a.m., a call was made to the New River Valley Regional 911 Center in reference to a possible suicidal person at 10 Montague Street in Christiansburg.

Upon arrival, Christiansburg Police officers and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office deputies made multiple attempts to contact the person inside the apartment.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office secured the scene and evacuated the residents of the adjoining apartment units.

State police say at about 3:54 a.m., officers, and deputies heard a gunshot from inside the home.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office emergency response team entered the home and found that Biggs was suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

He was taken to LewisGale Hospital Montgomery and then flown to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital with possible life-threatening injuries.

The Christiansburg Rescue Squad was on standby and personnel were able to apply first aid measures soon after entry was made into the apartment.

Virginia State Police will be handling the investigation.