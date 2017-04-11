Christiansburg police searching for missing 14-year-old, second time in one week

CHRISTIANSBURG (WSLS 10) – Christiansburg Police are searching for a 14-year-old boy who was last seen at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police say Andrew James Sheppard was last seen at his home on Tower Road.

He was previously reported missing on Friday, April 7, and police located him hours later in the early morning of Saturday. He was unharmed and safe.

Andrew is described as 5-foot-7-inches tall, 130 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair. He was reported wearing blue jeans and a maroon Virginia Tech sweatshirt.

If you have any information on Andrew’s whereabouts, please contact the Christiansburg Police Department at 540-382-4343.