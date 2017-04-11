BREDL hosts series of pipeline protests

SALEM (WSLS 10) – Landowners and environmental advocates will be gathering to protest the mountain valley pipeline Tuesday on Bent Mountain in Roanoke County.

It’s part of a series of displays put on by the Blue Ridge Environmental Defense League (BREDL).

The group was at Roanoke College on Monday hosting a protest.

The meeting featured renowned environmental advocate Lois Gibbs.

Gibbs says protests like these recently swayed the Virginia DEQ to take action.

“There’s a huge victory actually because the DEQ, the Department of Environmental Quality for the State of Virginia, just said we’re going to take a re-look at the waterways. They didn’t do that because they really want to look at the waterways, they did that because of people speaking out,”​ said Gibbs.

The group has hosted six other events through Virginia and North Carolina.