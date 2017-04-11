BREDL hosts series of pipeline protests

SALEM (WSLS 10) – Landowners and environmental advocates will be gathering to protest the mountain valley pipeline Tuesday on Bent Mountain in Roanoke County.
It’s part of a series of displays put on by the Blue Ridge Environmental Defense League (BREDL).
The group was at Roanoke College on Monday hosting a protest.
The meeting featured renowned environmental advocate Lois Gibbs.
Gibbs says protests like these recently swayed the Virginia DEQ to take action.
“There’s a huge victory actually because the DEQ, the Department of Environmental Quality for the State of Virginia, just said we’re going to take a re-look at the waterways. They didn’t do that because they really want to look at the waterways, they did that because of people speaking out,” said Gibbs.
The group has hosted six other events through Virginia and North Carolina.