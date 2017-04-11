Blacksburg child care teacher nominated for national award

BLACKSBURG (WSLS 10) – A Blacksburg child care teacher has received a national award and could be named teacher of the year.

Dinah Arnot, a teacher at the Virginia Tech Child Development Center for Learning and Research, is one of 50 national child care teacher award recipients.

Not only that, she’s in the top ten and could be named the best of the best in the country.

The award recognizes child care professionals for the significant role they play in early childhood education. It judges them on things like their philosophy and activities in the classroom, among other things.

Dinah said teaching is her calling.

“Finally somebody is noticing how important it is for children to go to early childhood, quality early childhood, programs. So this program is helping bring attention to people who are working in that field very hard every day,” said Arnot.

The top ten received a $500 cash prize and up to another $500 to pay for a classroom project.

The National Child Care Teacher of the Year will be named during a ceremony in Philadelphia on May 6.