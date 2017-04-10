What’s News Today: April 10, 2017

(WSLS 10) – The Roanoke Planning Commission will meet today to discuss work on a new Fallon Park Elementary School. The property around the existing school will need to be rezoned before work can begin on the 96,000 square foot building. This phase of construction is expected to start in December.

Virginia Cooperative Extension holds an informational meeting today about well water testing. There will be a brief presentation about water quality issues and instructions will be given for collecting samples. The meeting start at 6 p.m. and registration is required. There is a $55 fee to have your water tested.

The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors holds a public hearing tonight about the old Blacksburg High School property. The community will have the chance to give comments about the proposed sale of the facility to HS Development, LLC for $3 million.

The Roanoke Valley Greenway Commission holds its final meeting today as it looks to update its greenway plan. The plan was last updated in 2007. Since then, over 200 miles of trails have been added and Botetourt County joined the commission. Today’s meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Vinton War Memorial.

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month. To bring awareness to the issue, Safe Families for Children-Virginia will place 667 pinwheels near its office in Wyndhurst, one for each victim of child abuse in Lynchburg last year. The pinwheel is the symbol for child abuse prevention.

Salem City Council holds a budget work session today. The $75 million plan includes $19.6 million for schools. Electric and sewer rates are proposed to stay the same but water rates are expected to increase by three percent.

Virginia Senator Tim Kaine will travel across central and southwest Virginia today to talk about the economy, education and other issues. He will join Lynchburg Mayor Joan Foster for an economic development briefing and tour before then sitting down for a Civil Rights Roundtable.

The Blue Ridge Environmental Defense League will hold more rallies today, opposing the Atlantic Coast and Mountain Valley Pipelines. There will be a news conference today in Boones Mill and a community gathering and public forum in Salem.

The Bedford County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing tonight about tax rates and the county’s budget. The proposed $105 million spending plan gives nearly $36 million to schools. Tax rates are proposed to remain the same.