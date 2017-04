WASHINGTON (WSLS 10) – On Thursday, April 13, 5th District Congressman Tom Garrett will hold a radio town hall.

Those interested in listening can go to http://www.wchv.com/ to stream the two-hour event. which begins at 7 p.m.

There are multiple ways you can ask the congressman a question.

You can call 434-964-1075, email joe@wchv.com, go to the WCHV Radio Facebook page or tweet your questions to @joethomaswchv

WCHV’s Joe Thomas will be the town hall’s moderator.