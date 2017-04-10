The latest Bridebook helps future brides prepare for their big day

Published:

ROANOKE (WSLS) The latest edition of The Roanoker’s Bridebook showcases several weddings that took place across the area. The Bridebook allows future brides to see what went on a local weddings and can inspire ideas for what to do at their own wedding. It also provides resources and charts that can help plan a wedding. Patrick McKee sits down with editor Liz Long to talk about the issue, which also showcases his own wedding.

The magazine can be found at Barns & Noble now and will be available at Target, Walmart, CVS, Kroger, and at the Roanoker office on Brambleton Ave.

