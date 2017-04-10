The latest Bridebook helps future brides prepare for their big day

ROANOKE (WSLS) The latest edition of The Roanoker’s Bridebook showcases several weddings that took place across the area. The Bridebook allows future brides to see what went on a local weddings and can inspire ideas for what to do at their own wedding. It also provides resources and charts that can help plan a wedding. Patrick McKee sits down with editor Liz Long to talk about the issue, which also showcases his own wedding.

The magazine can be found at Barns & Noble now and will be available at Target, Walmart, CVS, Kroger, and at the Roanoker office on Brambleton Ave.