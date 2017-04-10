Raise $1,000 and go over the edge to help a local organizatoin

ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – On May 19-20, Big Brothers Big Sisters will host its fourth annual Over The Edge event, where participants rappel from the roof of the Patrick Henry in Downtown Roanoke.

The first 85 people to raise $1,000 will be able to take part in this amazing event, and there are already 67 participants currently fundraising for the event.

People interested in going Over The Edge still have six weeks to meet their fundraising goal.

Big Brothers Big Sisters hopes to raise $100,000 for their programs in 2017. Register for Over The Edge today at www.bigslittles.org/OTE.

To go Over The Edge, participants raise $1,000 for the incredible opportunity to rappel 132 feet from the roof of The Patrick Henry. In the past 3 years, BBBS has raised more than a $250,000 for mentoring programs in Roanoke, Salem, Montgomery County and Pulaski County. This opportunity to go Over The Edge is available for anyone 100 lbs. – 300 lbs. with the maturity to decide to participate, a little courage and the desire to raise $1,000 to step Over The Edge for children facing adversity in our community. Space is limited; there are only 85 rappel spots and BBBS anticipates a wait list.