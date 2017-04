BEDFORD COUNTY (WSLS 10) – Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash in Bedford County.

The crash happened on Saturday at 3 a.m. on Route 704, less than a mile east of Route 705.

Police say 23-year-old Andrew Kuminski, of Goode, was traveling west on Route 704/Matthew Talbot Road when he crashed into a tree that had fallen across the roadway.

Kuminski died at the scene and police say he was not wearing a seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation.