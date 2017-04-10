Pipeline protesters set to hold rally to tour potentially impacted areas

NELSON COUNTY ((WSLS 10/ WVIR) – The Blue Ridge Environmental Defense League will hold more rallies today, opposing the Atlantic Coast and Mountain Valley Pipelines.

On Sunday, people in Nelson County toured the properties impacted by the proposal.

Janice Jackson and Chapin Wilson have lived in their home for almost 20 years.

They would be able to see the proposed Atlantic Coast Pipeline from their back porch, a pipeline they say will bring no benefit to the community.

“You’re going to be destroying people’s homes and it’s just not going to be the same place,” said Jackson.

Chapin Wilson said, “This makes no empirical sense, except to dominion and perhaps its shareholders, absolutely the wrong way to go.

Their biggest concern is what the pipeline could do to the environment and water supply.

Chapin believes the solution is to stop using fossil fuels and to look instead at renewable energy.

Additional meetings and rallies will take place today in Boones Mill and Salem, two communities expected to be impacted by the Mountain Valley Pipeline.

