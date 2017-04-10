Four people shot at elementary school in San Bernardino, two students hospitalized

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) – Four people were shot in an elementary school classroom in an apparent murder-suicide on Monday, according to the San Bernardino police chief.

He also said that two students had to be hospitalized.

San Bernardino County fire spokesman Eric Sherwin says the shooting happened Monday morning at the North Park School in San Bernardino.

Sherwin says numerous firefighters and police officers are headed to the scene.

No further information was immediately available.

