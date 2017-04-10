U.S. 220 North Franklin Road exit to close for 30 days beginning Wednesday

ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – Starting Wednesday, the Franklin Road exit on U.S. Route 220 North will be closed.

Crews will be removing the concrete deck and steel portions of the existing bridge over exit ramp.

Allegheny Construction says this will be first of three ramp closures this year. This closure will last for 30 days. The 220 South on-ramp from Old Southwest will remain open.

The second ramp closure will be later this summer / early fall to provide access to the drilled shaft foundation between the ramp and the Norfolk southern tracks, according to the construction company.

The last anticipated closure will be for the erection of structural steel.

