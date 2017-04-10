Daytime Kitchen: Lemon Marshmallow Easter Hat Cake

Blogger Liz Bushong is here with a festive and delicious cake to create for your upcoming Easter celebration!

Lemon Marshmallow Easter Hat Cake|lizbushong.com

Yield: 15-20 servings

Ingredients:

1-18.25 ounce packages lemon cake mix*tested Duncan Hines

1-3 ounce package lemon instant pudding/pie mix-dry

1-1/3 cups water-

½ cup vegetable oil

3 eggs

1 teaspoon lemon extract

(Double above ingredients for 12-inch and half round cake pans needed for this recipe)

Filling & Frosting:

2 cups lemon pastry filling*

1-7-ounce marshmallow crème

1-4 ounce package

1 cup heavy whipping cream-whipped

4 tablespoons confectioner’s sugar

1teaspoon crème bouquet extract or vanilla

3-cans Lemon Frosting or 3 cups buttercream lemon frosting

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350. Lightly spray with cooking spray 12-inch round and half- round baking pan. Sprinkle half round pan with flour to coat pan. Line bottom of 12-inch pan with parchment paper, lightly spray with cooking spray. Set aside.

In mixing bowl, combine cake mix, pudding mix, water, oil, eggs and extract. Beat on medium speed 2 minutes. Pour batter in 12-inch cake round fill half full. Prepare second cake recipe for half round pan, leftover batter can be used for cupcakes or a 6-inch cake. Bake 12-inch cake for 25 minutes and half round 15-18 minutes. Remove cakes from oven to cool 5 minutes, invert cakes onto cooling rack. Wrap cakes in plastic wrap and freeze for one hour. Meanwhile, whip heavy cream, confectioner’s sugar and extract to firm peaks. Place whipped cream in separate bowl. Whip marshmallow crème and cream cheese together in former whipped crème mixing bowl until smooth and creamy. Hand stir whipped cream and cheese mixture until combined. Set aside.

Hat Assembly:

Remove cakes from freezer and cut 12-inch cake in half making two layers. Leaving a one-inch edge around the half round cake cut a center well for marshmallow filling. Save top slice of the center cake to replace over the crème. Fill well with marshmallow cream cheese mixture, plug opening with reserved cake pieces.

Separate 12-inch layer in half horizontally. Place bottom half of cake on 12-inch cake board, or 10-inch if you don’t want to see the board edge. In piping bag with or without a tip, fill with lemon frosting and pipe a wall around the outer edge of cake. With lemon pastry filling, fill cake top inside the wall of lemon frosting. Top with remaining cake half. Place in refrigerator to firm for 25 minutes. Frost top and sides of 12-inch layered cake with lemon frosting. Place filled half round cake in center of 12-inch cake to resemble a hat. Tie decorative ribbon around the base of the crown of cake as a band and bow. Attach edible flowers, clean faux flowers or pipe buttercream flowers to decorate.