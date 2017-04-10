Danville weekend shooting may have been targeted

DANNVILLE (WSLS 10) – Danville police say the victim in Sunday’s shooting may have been targeted.

The shooting happened at about 3 a.m. in the 200 block of White Street.

According to police, a 17-year-old girl in the home at the time was shot twice in the leg.

She was taken to Danville Regional Medical Center for treatment and is expected to be okay.

Police say it’s unclear if she was targeted or why the house may have been targeted.

“In the past history of the case, maybe there was some targeting done there. Of course, we’ll have to look at this investigation to see if that’s the case. It has some of the earmarks of that,” said Danville Police Department Lt. Mike Wallace.

As of Monday, no arrests had been made and no suspects had been identified.