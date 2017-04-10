Crews working to contain Rockbridge County forest fire

Goshen Pass fire
Goshen Pass fire x
Latest Galleries
-
Burglary ring
-
William Fleming team honors late Alleghany girls basketball coach
-
VMI Cadets marching at presidential inaugurations throughout history
-
Campbell County armed robbery
-
Campbell County armed robbery
-
Campbell County armed robbery
-
Pulaski Church of God fire
-
Christiansburg BB&T bank robbery
-
Bedford County drug arrests
-
Home for the Holidays 2016 dedication
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY (WSLS 10) – Crews are working to contain a fire in the Goshen Pass area of Rockbridge County.
The call came in at about 4 p.m. for a fire that was about 6.5 acres, according to the Virginia Department of Forestry.
It’s since grown because of the steep, rocky terrain of the area.
Forestry workers said they’re fighting it by hand and had some help earlier from a helicopter.
One problem they’re encountering is that the bulldozers which usually dig a containment line can’t make it up the mountain.
The cause is under investigation and more help is expected to arrive in the morning.