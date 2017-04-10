Crews working to contain Rockbridge County forest fire

Goshen Pass fire View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Credit: Virginia Department of Forestry Credit: Virginia Department of Forestry Credit: Virginia Department of Forestry Credit: Virginia Department of Forestry Credit: Virginia Department of Forestry

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY (WSLS 10) – Crews are working to contain a fire in the Goshen Pass area of Rockbridge County.

The call came in at about 4 p.m. for a fire that was about 6.5 acres, according to the Virginia Department of Forestry.

It’s since grown because of the steep, rocky terrain of the area.

Forestry workers said they’re fighting it by hand and had some help earlier from a helicopter.

One problem they’re encountering is that the bulldozers which usually dig a containment line can’t make it up the mountain.

The cause is under investigation and more help is expected to arrive in the morning.