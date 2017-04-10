14 people facing drug charges after year-long investigation in Appomattox County

APPOMATTOX COUNTY (WSLS 10) – The Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office has arrested more than a dozen people on drug charges.

14 people ranging in age from 21 to 59 have been arrested and face multiple charges.

The office had been conducting an investigation into narcotics and prescription drug distribution for nearly a year.

Sheriff Barry E. Letterman announces the arrest of the following 14 individuals:

Kaleel Shakur AKA Gaylord Fleshman, 44, of Appomattox – possession of methamphetamine

Debra Ann Moore, 59, of Appomattox, – 3 counts of distribution of oxycodone, 3 counts of assisting individuals in unlawfully procuring prescription drugs

Mackenzie Marie Criswell, 30, of Lynchburg – fugitive, wanted for one count of distribution of methamphetamine and one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

Kristen Baker Layne, 26, of Charlotte County – 1 count of distribution of oxycodone,1 count of assisting individual in unlawfully procuring prescription drugs

Ester Denise Morton, 49, of Appomattox – 3 counts of distribution of oxycodone,2 counts of distribution of a schedule 1 or 2 drug within 1000 feet of a school zone, 3 counts of assisting individuals in unlawfully procuring prescription drugs

Kaihree Austin Watts, 25 – 4 counts of distribution of less than one-half of an ounce of marijuana, 2 counts of distribution of marijuana within 1000 feet of a school zone

John Sherman Rowland III, 42, of Lynchburg – 4 counts of distribution of oxycodone,4 counts of distribution of oxycodone within 1000 feet of a school zone, 4 counts of assisting individuals in unlawfully procuring prescription drugs

Samantha Renay Pollard, 38, of Appomattox – 4 counts of distribution of amphetamine,4 counts of distribution of amphetamine within 1000 feet of a school zone,4 counts of assisting another in unlawfully procuring prescription drugs

Pam Jean Labuda, 53, of Prince Edward County – 2 counts of distribution of methadone,1 count of distribution of oxycodone, 3 counts of distribution of a schedule 1 or 2 drug within 1000 feet of a school zone, 3 counts of assisting individuals in unlawfully procuring prescription drugs

Dorothy Ann Crist, 39, of Appomattox – 4 counts of conspiracy to distribute a schedule 1 or 2 drug, 3 counts of distribution of methadone,1 count of distribution of oxycodone, 4 counts of distribution of a schedule 1 or 2 drug within 1000 feet of a school zone, 4 counts of assisting individuals in unlawfully procuring prescription drugs, 2 counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor

Robert Michael Monfette, 33, of Prince Edward County – 4 counts of conspiracy to distribute a schedule 1 or 2 drug, 3 counts of distribution of methadone,1 count of distribution of oxycodone,4 counts of distribution of a schedule 1 or 2 drug within 1000 feet of a school zone, 4 counts of assisting individuals in unlawfully procuring prescription drugs, 2 counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor

Kevin Russell Ensley, 37, of Appomattox – One count of distribution of methamphetamine, 1 count of distribution of imitation methamphetamine, 2 counts of distribution of distribution of a schedule 1 02 drug within 1000 feet of a school zone

Tylor Austin Angstadt, 21, of Appomattox County – 1 count of distribution of cocaine

, 21, of Appomattox County – 1 count of distribution of cocaine Andre Alexander Bolden, 29 – fugitive, wanted for 3 counts of distribution of heroin