Wanted murder suspect’s car found in Danville

DANVILLE (WSLS 10) – Police need the public’s help finding a wanted murder suspect who’s car they say was found in Danville.

Police are searching for a man named Michael Ray Huston of Eden, North Carolina. Hutson is wanted for the murder of 61-year-old Terry Wayne Hagwood. Hutson,is being sought on a warrant for first degree murder in connection to the April 4th incident.

According to the Reidsville Police Department, at approximately 7:30 a.m. Sunday, police there received a call from the Danville Police Department that the vehicle Michael Ray Hutson was last seen driving had been located. According to an earlier search, Hutson was believed to be driving a black GMC Envoy with the plate number XSV 6268.

The vehicle was recovered by Reidsville Police investigators and transported back to the Reidsville Police station.

Police say around 9 a.m. Sunday morning, the Rockingham Sheriff’s Office received a call of a possible sighting of Hutson. The caller told deputies that the subject seen matched the pictures of the suspect seen on the news.

The man seen was wearing a black hooded jacket, a black beanie, blue jeans, a black backpack, and glasses. He was last seen walking north on railroad tracks in the Ruffin area. He is still considered armed and dangerous.

He has distinctive tattoos, included the face of a girl on his forearm as seen in the photo. He is 6’1 and approximately 175 lbs. He is considered armed and dangerous.

RPD is asking that anyone who knows any information surrounding the incident to call Lt. S. Coates at 336-613-9114, Sgt. K. Mitchell at 336-347-2336, or Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683. All calls to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward.

