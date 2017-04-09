Radford Animal Hospital Offers Angel Fund for Injured or Ill Pets in Nee

RADFORD, (WSLS 10) — The Radford Animal Hospital is working to raise awareness about a special fund available to pet owners who have an animal that needs urgent medical care and who otherwise may be unable to afford the costs. The Angel Fund is a pet care donation program that can help to fund medical care and procedures for sick or injured pets.

According to the hospital, the Angel Fund was founded in April of 2011 when the area was hit by a tornado and several families were affected. Paco, a little Chihuahua, was injured in the tornado and needed extensive surgery. Radford Animal Hospital reached out to the local community and pet owners to ask for donations toward the surgery.

“The response was overwhelming. Not only did they collect enough for Paco’s surgery, but they also had some funds remaining to be used towards other veterinary needs. Thus, the Angel Fund was born. Radford Animal Hospital continues to call on their “RAH Angels” to help raise money for animals in need,” hospital staff said in a release.

The Angel Fund has raised money for local fire departments to equip them with pet oxygen masks for use during house fires. Stray animals with serious injuries have received medical care from the fund to get them on the road back to health and wellness. Visit their website at https://my.vetmatrixbase.com/radfordanimalhospital.com/rah-angel-fund.html.

Those who wish to donate to the Angel Fund may do so by mail or over the phone via credit card. Donations by mail can be sent to:

Radford Animal Hospital Angel Fund

P.O. Box 3512

Radford, VA 24143

Donations by credit or debit card may be made by calling the Radford veterinary practice at (540) 639-3891. Radford Animal Hospital also accepts non-monetary donations to the Angel Fund such as pet food, dog and cat beds, treats, toys, and cat litter.

Updates about the Angel Fund are released on their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/radfordanimalhospital/.

Radford Animal Hospital practice manager, Mandi Martinez, says, “The Angel Fund began as a way to help an adorable Chihuahua named Paco to receive the medical care and attention he needed after he was injured in the big storm of 2011. However, its grown in ways we could not have imagined. Thank you to all of the past and future donors who continue to make the Angel Fund for animals possible!”

Radford Animal Hospital offers expert veterinary care for cats, dogs, rabbits, birds, and pocket pets. Their services include wellness exams, pet vaccinations, microchipping, senior pet care, pet dental care, urgent care, and pet surgery and diagnostics. They also offer pet boarding and grooming services.

Anyone who would like to learn more about the Angel Fund or Radford Animal Hospital’s suite of veterinary services may do so by calling (540) 639-3891. Additional information about the practice is available at the Radford Animal Hospital website at http://radfordanimalhospital.com/.