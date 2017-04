ROANOKE (WSLS) These two pups are the most adorable things we have seen in a long time! They are two-month-old Australian Shepherd mixes and love to cuddle and play. Patrick McKee sits down with Sylvie Peterson from the RVSPCA to introduce to Chewy and Sophie.

Chewy, Sophie, and their friends can be met in person at the RVSPCA from Noon to 6:00 p.m. any day at 1340 Baldwin Ave. Visit RVSPCA.org for more information.